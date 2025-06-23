IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Middle East Tensions: What You Need To Know | Image: Indigo

New Delhi: The escalating tensions in the Middle East have hit the aviation industry with several airlines announcing flight delays and diversions. After Air India, IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for its passengers. The advisory comes after Iran fired missiles at US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, raising concerns about the safety of air travel in the region.

According to the advisory, some IndiGo flights may experience delays or diversions due to the evolving situation in the Middle East. These adjustments are being made to ensure that operations remain within safe and compliant airspace. The passengers are therefore advised to check their flight status regularly and plan accordingly.

IndiGo recommended that passengers visit their website to explore alternate options if their flight is impacted. The airline stated that it is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities and implementing necessary safety measures. The passengers are urged to stay informed and flexible.

The airline officials stated that the airline's primary concern is the safety of its passengers and crew members. IndiGo is taking all necessary precautions to ensure that flights operate within safe and compliant airspace.

