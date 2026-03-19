IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory as Thundershowers Disrupt Flights in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru

New Delhi: India's largest airline, IndiGo, has issued a travel advisory urging passengers to prepare for potential disruptions due to ongoing thundershowers affecting key cities including Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

In a statement released today, IndiGo highlighted that thundershowers are expected to pass over Delhi and Bangalore, which could lead to slight impacts on both departures and arrivals. The airline emphasized that its teams are well-prepared in advance to manage operations smoothly, though the unpredictable weather may cause minor slowdowns.

“With thundershower expected to pass over #Delhi and #Bangalore, departures and arrivals may be slightly impacted. While our teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather may slow things down a touch,” IndiGo said in its advisory.

The airline advised travellers flying today to proactively check their flight status via the official website or mobile app before heading to the airport. A direct link was provided for convenience: https://bit.ly/4bCoWYk.Additionally, IndiGo recommended allowing extra time for the journey to the airport, as road traffic in affected areas is also likely to be impacted by the rainfall and associated conditions.

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“Thank you for your patience as we navigate this weather together,” the statement concluded, reflecting the airline's commitment to passenger safety and minimal inconvenience amid the adverse conditions.

This advisory comes amid reports of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and related disruptions at major airports, with similar cautions issued by other carriers like Air India and SpiceJet in response to the weather patterns influencing flight schedules across northern and southern hubs today.

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