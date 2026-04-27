IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory as Thundershowers Loom Over Delhi

New Delhi: India's largest airline, IndiGo, has issued a fresh travel advisory for passengers amid forecasts of thundershowers passing over the national capital today, warning of potential disruptions to flight departures and arrivals at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

In a post on X, IndiGo stated: "Travel Advisory. With thundershower expected to pass over #Delhi, departures and arrivals may be impacted. While our teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather may slow things down a touch."

The airline urged travellers to check their flight status on its website or mobile app before heading to the airport via the link: https://bit.ly/4bCoWYk.

It also advised allowing extra time for road travel, as traffic conditions could worsen due to the weather.

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"If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status... Please also allow for some extra travel time as road traffic may also be affected. Thank you for your patience as we navigate this weather together," the advisory added.

This alert comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possibility of thundershowers and associated gusty winds in parts of Delhi-NCR. Such weather events often lead to temporary reductions in visibility, runway limitations, and air traffic control restrictions, resulting in delays or minor schedule adjustments.

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IndiGo emphasized that its ground and operations teams are on standby to minimize inconvenience and ensure safety remains the top priority. Passengers with connecting flights or tight schedules have been particularly advised to monitor updates closely, as ripple effects could extend beyond Delhi to other parts of the network.

Similar advisories were issued by the airline in mid-April following earlier spells of thunderstorms and heavy rain that caused delays at IGI.