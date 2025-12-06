IndiGo May Face Severe Financial Penalties, Cut in Number of Flights After Aviation Chaos

New Delhi: IndiGo may reportedly face severe financial penalties after a major chaos unfolded in the aviation sector as the airline cancelled hundreds of flights across key cities in India.

As per reports, the number of flights that IndiGo gets in various sectors can also be curtailed following the massive operational breakdown. They may be allowed to fly those number of flights for which they can provide a full crew.

IndiGo CEO To Be Removed?

Meanwhile, government has again summoned IndiGo officials for a meeting at 6 pm today (Saturday).

Sources claim that discussions over the removal of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers may also take place at 6 PM today at the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). This comes amidst demands to oust the CEO.

Earlier, CEO Pieter Elbers apologised to the public for the aviation crisis and lamented that IndiGo “could not live up to that promise these past days”. The CEO had also stated that the airline's immediate goal is to normalise its operations and bring punctuality back on track in the coming days.

Boosting his employee's morale, Elbers had said, “This is the time for all of us to come together, prove our mettle once again and showcase what IndiGo truly stands for. Just a few days ago, we performed remarkably well as a united team to achieve an unimaginable feat of upgrading 200 aircraft (A320s) in less than 24 hours. I am confident we all can deal with this challenge too."

Passenger Refunds

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has directed the airline to fully complete the refund process of passengers for all cancelled or disrupted flights by 8:00 PM on Sunday. The ministry also instructed airlines to not levy any rescheduling charges.

IndiGo said in a tweet on Saturday evening, “In response to recent events, all refunds for your cancellations will be processed automatically to your original mode of payment. We will offer full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025. We are deeply sorry for the hardships caused."