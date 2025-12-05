IndiGo Meltdown: DGCA Relaxes Key Pilot-Duty Rules To Contain Nationwide Crisis, Gives Airline 30 Days to Fix FDTL Compliance

IndiGo Meltdown: DGCA Gives In, Relaxes Key Fatigue Rules to Contain Nationwide Disruptions | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a major climbdown aimed at stabilising IndiGo’s spiralling operational crisis, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday relaxed a critical provision of the new Flight Duty Time and Fatigue Management norms, effectively giving airlines, especially IndiGo, urgent crew-rostering flexibility amid nationwide disruptions.

In an official order issued today, the DGCA withdrew the rule that barred airlines from substituting a pilot’s weekly rest with leave, a restriction that had become a major chokepoint under the revised fatigue-management regime that took effect on November 1.

The regulator said the withdrawal is “with immediate effect”, signalling the urgency of the situation.

DGCA Cites ‘Operational Disruptions’ In Special Order

The order notes that ongoing operational disruptions and multiple representations from airlines forced a review of the rule. IndiGo, battling several flight cancellations daily, had admitted to the regulator that it misjudged crew requirements under the new fatigue rules and urgently needed flexibility to plug roster gaps.

The revised rule now allows IndiGo and other carriers to assign leave in place of the mandated weekly rest, freeing up crew availability during the peak winter fog and holiday travel period.

The withdrawal has been cleared by the competent authority, underscoring the seriousness of the crisis.

DGCA Puts Onus On IndiGo, Orders Corrective Action

In a stern follow-up to the nationwide disruption, the DGCA has given IndiGo 30 days to fully comply with Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, stating that the airline’s “insufficient crew planning” triggered the crisis. Even as the regulator withdrew the rule that barred substituting weekly rest with leave, effective immediately, it has directed IndiGo to revise its crew roster, submit fortnightly progress reports and detail the steps taken to strengthen pilot and cabin crew recruitment. The DGCA’s latest communication makes clear that the responsibility for stabilising operations rests squarely on the airline.

DGCA Appeals To Pilots For Cooperation

In a separate letter issued today, DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai made a rare public appeal to all pilot associations and pilots across India, seeking their cooperation to stabilise air travel amid “significant strain” caused by IndiGo’s meltdown.

The DGCA warned that the disruptions, already causing delays, congestion and passenger chaos, would likely worsen as the country enters the fog season, peak holiday period and marriage-travel season.

The regulator said pilot support was indispensable to:

Maintain smooth operations during a weather-sensitive period

Reduce avoidable delays and cancellations

Ensure passengers are not further inconvenienced

Improve coordination between pilots and airlines

The letter acknowledged pilots’ “sense of duty, professionalism and commitment to public service” and reaffirmed that DGCA remains committed to enforcing FDTL norms “in letter and spirit”.

Regulator Softens Stand After Days of Pressure

Today’s move marks a notable shift from the DGCA’s earlier firm stance that safety-related fatigue rules would not be diluted. With IndiGo’s network near breaking point and airports witnessing chaotic scenes, the regulator appears to have opted for a controlled relaxation to prevent a wider industry breakdown.

IndiGo had earlier sought broader FDTL exemptions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, assuring DGCA that operational stability would be restored by then.

Road Ahead For IndiGo

While today’s withdrawal of the weekly-rest restriction is expected to provide immediate relief, IndiGo will still need to file:

A crew recruitment and training roadmap

A roster restructuring plan

Fortnightly progress reports to DGCA