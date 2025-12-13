Indigo Operates Over 2,000 Flights for the Second Day in Row After Chaotic Period

New Delhi: IndiGo, India's largest airline, is back on track after a chaotic period, operating over 2,050 flights today with minimal cancellations. The airline has maintained its operational stability for five consecutive days, connecting all 138 destinations, IndiGo said in a press statement.

"All our 138 operational destinations are connected, and our on-time performance has been consistently normal as per IndiGo standards. In line with the operational update shared yesterday, we operated over 2,050 flights with only two cancellations, due to technical issues, with all affected customers reaccommodated in alternate flights immediately," the press statement said.

Indigo, in its press statement, said that on December 8, over 1,700 flights were operated and only one was cancelled. On December 9, over 1800 flights were operated. On December 10, over 1900 flights were operated, and two flights were cancelled. On December 11, over 1950 flights were operated, and four flights were cancelled. On December 12, over 2050 flights were operated, and two flights were cancelled. On December 13, over 2050 flights are expected to be operated.

"We continue to uphold the integrity of our revised flight schedule and strongly urge our passengers not to be misled by any false information about mass cancellations across our network. We have also asked all our airport partners to display the new flight schedules for the adjusted network on terminal screens to avoid confusion. With over 3.25 lakh customers choosing to fly with us daily, we are grateful for the confidence they continue to place in us," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Earlier, on Friday, IndiGo said it estimated the compensation amount would exceed Rs 500 crore for customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure and who were left severely stranded at certain airports across the country.

In a statement released on X on Friday, the airline mentioned, "Our goal is to make this process (of refunds) as transparent, easy, and hassle-free as possible for you. We will be provided compensation which, in our current estimation, will be in excess of Rs 500 crores to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports."

The airline said it is in the process of "identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports on 3, 4, and 5 December" and will "reach out to all such customers in January so that compensation can be extended smoothly."

The airline reiterated its commitment to issuing refunds promptly.

"At this stage, our primary focus through December 2025 is ensuring that all refunds for affected customers are processed efficiently, expeditiously, and with the utmost urgency. Most of them have already been completed, and the remaining ones will reflect shortly," IndiGo said on X.