Delhi-Goa IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai Reportedly After Engine Failure

Delhi-Goa Indigo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai

IndiGo spokesperson issued press statement saying, “A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. While the aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation. At IndiGo, safety and security of the customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance.”