IndiGo Takes Action After Passenger’s Unruly Behaviour Onboard Delhi-Shirdi Flight: Offloaded And Handed Over To Security

Shirdi: IndiGo Airlines has issued an official statement acknowledging an incident involving an unruly passenger aboard flight 6E 6404 from Delhi to Shirdi on May 2, 2025. The airline stated that the individual behaved inappropriately toward the cabin crew, prompting the crew to follow standard safety protocols.

IndiGo has released a press statement today saying, "We are aware of an incident on flight 6E 6404 from Delhi to Shirdi on May 2, 2025 where a customer behaved inappropriately towards cabin crew. Our crew followed standard procedures, and the customer was declared unruly. Upon landing, the customer was handed over to security agencies. At IndiGo, we remain committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all and regret any inconvenience caused."