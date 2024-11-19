Published 15:37 IST, November 19th 2024
Indigo's Bengaluru-Male Flight Faces Tech Issue; Diverted To Kochi
An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Male was diverted to Kochi due to a technical issue, landing safely at 2:20 PM Tuesday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Indigo's Bengaluru-Male Flight Faces Tech Issue; Diverted To Kochi | Image: IndiGo
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:37 IST, November 19th 2024