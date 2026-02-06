Indonesia's Java Island Shaken By Powerful 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake

A massive 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck south of Java, part of the Indonesian archipelago, on Thursday night, with tremors felt across the Islands. The earthquake, with its epicentre a mere 10 km beneath the surface. The GFZ German Research Centre immediately pegged the epicentre at 9.09 degrees south latitude and 111.17 degrees east longitude, while Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) also confirmed the seismic event.

The earthquake was preceded by a 4.5 magnitude foreshock near Modisi in North Sulawesi, which struck at 11.46 pm local time on February 5, sending tremors to the tiny town of Modisi, home to 560 souls, 99 km distant. Although no tsunami warnings followed either earthquake, the authorities urged vigilance in landslide-prone zones, evoking memories of past Java earthquakes that claimed lives and flattened homes.

After the earthquake struck, panic set in among residents, with many rushing out of their homes and offices in search of safer ground. "I was working late when the quake hit, and it was so strong that I thought the building was going to collapse," said a resident of Yogyakarta. Another resident stated, "I grabbed my family and we ran out into the street, where we joined our neighbours in waiting for the shaking to stop."

"It's a wake-up call for us to review our disaster mitigation strategies and ensure that our infrastructure can withstand such events," said Dr Ir Dwi Haryono, Director of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

As per the experts noted that Java's southern flank sits atop the subduction zone where the Australian plate dives under the Sunda, birthing frequent tremors. The recent Mount Semeru eruptions nearby have added to the tension, with ash clouds already complicating air traffic.

The shallow focus of the earthquake amplified risks to coastal communities, where even moderate earthquakes can lead to panic and minor injuries from falls or stampedes. "The quake was a reminder that Indonesia sits on the Ring of Fire, and we must be prepared for the worst……I urge all citizens to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities," said President Joko Widodo in a statement.

A climate expert said, "We need to invest in building resilience and adapting to the realities of climate change," said Koko Warner, a climate expert. "The government must prioritize disaster risk reduction and management."