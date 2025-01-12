Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto To Be Chief Guest For Republic Day 2025

New Delhi: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest at India’s upcoming Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. According to the sources, Subianto’s visit to India will mark an important diplomatic moment as he will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with attending the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. While India has not yet made a formal announcement about the chief guest for Republic Day, sources confirmed Subianto’s attendance.

Reports suggested that initial plans included Subianto visiting Pakistan after his trip to India. However, it is now expected that he will not travel to Pakistan after his time in New Delhi, as India raised concerns regarding the visit.

Republic Day Guests In India

Every year, India invites world leaders to celebrate Republic Day. Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest. In 2023, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi graced the occasion.

In the past, India has welcomed many heads of state. For example, in 2020, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest, and in 2019, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attended. Notably, in 2018, all 10 ASEAN leaders were present, and in 2017, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, graced the occasion.

This tradition of inviting world leaders has continued for decades, with notable guests including former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2015 and former French Presidents Jacques Chirac and François Hollande in 1998 and 2016, respectively.