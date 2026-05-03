Indore B.Tech Student Found Dead In Hostel Room; Police Recover Note Citing Failed Relationship

Indore: A 21-year-old engineering student from Lucknow has allegedly committed suicide at a private university hostel in Indore. The Indore police said on Saturday, the third-year B.Tech student, identified as Utkarsh, was found in his room at Sage University on Friday night after his roommates grew concerned when he did not respond. The police have shifted the body of the student to the mortuary of a hospital and initiated legal proceedings.

According to the police from Tejaji Nagar police station, the incident came to light when two of Utkarsh’s roommates returned to the hostel room and received no answer at the door. After peering through a window, they saw him hanging in the room, following which they somehow managed to enter. They brought him down, but he was reportedly dead by then.

The police were immediately informed, following which a local police team reached the site and shifted the body to the hospital, where the doctors declared Utkarsh dead. Later, the body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the police began documenting the room. During the search, they recovered a suicide note in which Utkarsh referred to a girl, writing that she was going to go out with him but had chosen someone else. The police stated that the note suggested he was deeply disappointed with the incident.

Police Examine Phone Records

As part of the inquiry, the police have seized Utkarsh’s mobile phone to establish who he had been in contact with prior to his death. The friends stated that he had appeared unusually sad on Friday and did not join them for lunch at the hostel mess.

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The police have informed his family in Lucknow of the incident and are waiting for their arrival in Indore. The police asserted that while the early assessment points to personal distress linked to a relationship as a contributing factor, all angles are being examined and the investigation remains open.

Meanwhile, the death has left fellow students and hostel residents shaken, as they called him a quiet, studious young man who had come to Indore to pursue his B.Tech degree. The university officials have not issued any formal statement, but campus sources said counselling support is being arranged for students.

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