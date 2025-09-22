Indore Building Collapse: Five-Storey Structure Crumbles In Ranipura, Several Feared Trapped

Indore: A five-storey building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore suddenly collapsed in the Ranipura area at around 9.30 pm on Monday, leaving several people trapped beneath the debris. As per reports, the building, which had reportedly developed cracks due to ongoing rainfall, gave way, leading to the major mishap. Rescue and relief operations were immediately initiated following the incident. The police, fire brigade personnel, and municipal officials immediately arrived at the scene upon receiving the alert.

According to the police, several injured victims were pulled from the rubble and taken to the hospital for treatment.