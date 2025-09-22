Updated 22 September 2025 at 23:36 IST
Indore Building Collapse: Five-Storey Structure Crumbles In Ranipura, Several Feared Trapped
Five-storey building collapses in Indore's Ranipura, leaving several people trapped under the debris.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Indore: A five-storey building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore suddenly collapsed in the Ranipura area at around 9.30 pm on Monday, leaving several people trapped beneath the debris. As per reports, the building, which had reportedly developed cracks due to ongoing rainfall, gave way, leading to the major mishap. Rescue and relief operations were immediately initiated following the incident. The police, fire brigade personnel, and municipal officials immediately arrived at the scene upon receiving the alert.
According to the police, several injured victims were pulled from the rubble and taken to the hospital for treatment.
As per the district officials, teams from the municipal corporation, district administration, fire brigade, NDRF, and the Indore police also arrived at the scene. The rescue operations are being carried out at the site.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 22 September 2025 at 23:36 IST