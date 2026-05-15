Indore High Court Declares Bhojshala a Hindu Temple of Goddess Vagdevi; Security Tightened Across Dhar

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday delivered a major verdict in the decades-old Bhojshala–Kamal Maula Mosque dispute in Dhar district, declaring that the religious character of the disputed site is that of Bhojshala, a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi Saraswati and an ancient centre of Sanskrit learning.

The division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi pronounced the order while hearing petitions filed by Hindu Front for Justice and petitioner Kuldeep Tiwari seeking reclamation of the Bhojshala complex for Hindu worship and a ban on offering namaz inside the premises.

Court Says Hindu Worship Never Ended

In its judgment, the court said the continuity of Hindu worship at the site “has never been extinguished” and observed that historical records and archaeological material establish Bhojshala as a centre of Sanskrit education associated with Raja Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty.

The bench held that the disputed Bhojshala–Kamal Maula Mosque complex is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments Preservation law since March 18, 1904. However, the court clearly ruled that the religious character of the site is that of Bhojshala and the temple of Goddess Saraswati.

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ASI’s 2003 Order Quashed

The High Court also quashed a 2003 order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which had regulated worship arrangements inside the complex. The court said the order unfairly restricted the rights of Hindus to worship while allowing the Muslim community to offer namaz at the site.

“Offering namaz has been quashed,” the bench observed while passing directions in the matter. The ruling effectively allows only Hindu prayers and worship inside the Bhojshala premises.

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Centre and ASI Asked to Manage Site

The court further directed the Union government and the ASI to take decisions regarding the future administration and management of the Bhojshala temple and Sanskrit learning centre located in Dhar. At the same time, the ASI will continue to maintain overall supervisory control for preservation and conservation of the protected monument.

The bench also stressed the constitutional duty of governments to protect ancient monuments, temples, sanctum sanctorums and deities of historical and spiritual importance. The judges said preservation of religious character, law and order, and proper facilities for pilgrims are part of the state’s constitutional obligations.

Court Relies on Archaeological Evidence

Referring to the evidence placed before it, the court said it had considered archaeological findings, ASI notifications, survey reports and historical material before arriving at its conclusions. The bench also cited principles laid down in the Ayodhya Verdict and observed that courts can rely on multidisciplinary archaeological studies conducted by the ASI.

Before reading out the judgment, the bench appreciated the conduct of lawyers from both sides and noted that the matter was argued with dignity and in a harmonious atmosphere.

Saraswati Idol Issue Also Mentioned

The High Court also addressed the demand regarding the return of the idol of Goddess Saraswati, which is currently believed to be housed in a museum in London. The court said petitioners had already submitted representations before the government and asked authorities to consider those requests.

In another important observation, the court said members of the Muslim community may approach the government for separate land if required.

A Sensitive Religious and Political Issue