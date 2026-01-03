Indore 'Killer Water' Issue Put To Backburner For 3 Years: Civic Body's Internal Note Shows Pipeline Work Delayed Since 2022

Indore: Amid the recent deaths in the Indore water contamination case, a three-year-old internal note sheet of the Indore Municipal Corporation, brought to light by Republic pointed out that the tragedy had been simmering since 2022.

An exclusive investigation by Republic revealed that though the note was written in 2022 by then Municipal Commissioner, Pratibha, and the budget was passed in January 2023, the pipeline laying work did not kick off.

The Republic expose took the lid off the criminal negligence of the Indore Municipal Corporation, whose gross indifference may have led to the death of 15 individuals in the city's Bhagirathpura area who fell ill after drinking contaminated water. The Mayor allegedly took months to sign the files. It can be presumed that if these administrative formalities had been timely done, it could have prevented the health crisis.

Indore Municipal Corporation Sat On Tender For 100 Days

On Friday, Republic brought to light some key documents which confirmed that politicians had been sitting on a tender to replace an important water pipeline in Bhagirathpura for over 100 days. The documents pointed out that the tender was due in September 2025, but the pipe was opened up only after people started dying after drinking contaminated water some days back.

The expose pointed out that politicians may have panicked at the last moment and rushed the tender, only after the health crisis got worse. The tender for replacing the Narmada pipeline in the Bhagirathpura area was issued on August 8. The last date for purchasing the tender documents was September 15, at 6 pm. While the tender was supposed to be opened on September 17 at noon, it was opened only on December 29, at 4:30 pm.

Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav and Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia allegedly sat on the Rs 2.10 crore tender. Seven companies had submitted bids for it by September 15, 2025, and one of them got rejected.

Lab Confirmed Deadly Bacteria In Water

The laboratory reports on Bhagirathpura’s Narmada pipeline indicated that the water was contaminated by fecal coliform, E. coli, Klebsiella, and Vibrio cholerae - bacteria that is a potential threat to life. 80 samples were tested so far, with partial reports confirming contamination.

Fecal coliform is a clear marker of sewage infiltration, and leads to stomach infections, vomiting, and diarrhoea. E. coli causes severe gastrointestinal illness and kidney complications, and poses a grave risk to children. Klebsiella, a pathogen, is linked to pneumonia and bloodstream infections. Vibrio cholerae, the bacteria behind cholera, is capable of draining the body of fluids and killing within hours if left untreated.

Steps Taken By Govt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took strong action against the negligence of officials in the water contamination crisis in Bhagirathpura. He announced strict action against those responsible and named two officials in the case.

In a post on X, the CM clarified his stance on the water contamination crisis, saying, “The state government will not tolerate negligence in the incident that occurred in Bhagirathpura, Indore, due to contaminated drinking water. Strict decisions are being taken in this regard. The corporation's Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia and the in-charge Superintending Engineer of PHE Sanjeev Shrivastava have been suspended. Instructions have also been given to remove Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav.”