Indore 'Killer Water' Tragedy: Criminal Negligence Exposed; Tender To Replace Pipeline Delayed For 100 Days

Indore: The death of at least 13 individuals in Indore's Bhagirathpura area after drinking contaminated water in the last few days, pointed out the criminal negligence of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. Republic has now accessed key documents which confirm that politicians had been sitting on a tender to replace an important water pipeline in the area for over 100 days.

The documents point out that the tender was due in September 2025, but the pipe was opened up only after people started dying some days back.

The expose by Republic has pointed out that the tender was delayed by around 100 days. It points out that politicians may have panicked and rushed the tender, only after people started dying in the city, also known to be the country's cleanest.

Republic said that the tender for replacing the Narmada pipeline in the Bhagirathpura area was issued on August 8. The last date for purchasing the tender documents was September 15, at 6 pm. While the tender was supposed to be opened on September 17 at noon, it was opened more that 100 days later, on December 29, at 4:30 pm.

It has come to light that Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav and Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia did not open the tender.

The tender was worth Rs 2.10 crore, and seven companies had submitted bids for it by September 15, 2025, and one of the bids got rejected.

It can be deduced that if the tender had been opened by the administration on time, the pipeline at the Bhagirathpura area could have already been replace and the untimely deaths could have been avoided.

Lab Confirms Deadly Bacteria In Pipeline Water

The latest findings from Bhagirathpura’s Narmada pipeline has pointed towards contamination by fecal coliform, E. coli, Klebsiella, and Vibrio cholerae - bacteria that is a potential threat to life. So far, 80 samples have been tested, with partial reports confirming contamination.

Fecal coliform serves as a clear marker of sewage infiltration, often leading to stomach infections, vomiting, and diarrhoea. E. coli causes severe gastrointestinal illness and kidney complications, posing an especially grave danger to children. Klebsiella, a pathogen, is linked to pneumonia and bloodstream infections, striking hardest at those already weakened. Vibrio cholerae, the bacteria behind cholera, is capable of draining the body of fluids and killing within hours if left untreated.

The National Human Rights Commission has stepped in, questioning why residents’ repeated complaints about foul water were ignored until deaths occurred.

MP Govt In Firefighting Mode

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Friday said that the state government is closely monitoring the water contamination incident in Indore and has taken all necessary steps to ensure proper treatment for those affected.

Speaking to reporters, Shukla said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is personally visiting hospitals, meeting patients and their families, and interacting with doctors to review the medical response. He added that senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has been actively stationed in Indore for the past three days to oversee relief and administrative measures.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday met the families affected after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area and assured them that no one would suffer in any manner. He also stressed that the state government would provide all necessary support and treatment to the affected people free of cost.

Earlier, Indore Collector Shivam Verma said the initial report suggests water contamination, while authorities continue to assess the situation on the ground.

Viral Moments Put BJP In Tight Spot

On Thursday, amid this water contamination crisis, a photo of Indore Municipal Councillor (MIC) member and Water Works in-charge Bablu Sharma, serving food at an event which he had organised on Saturday, had gone viral.