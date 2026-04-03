Indore-Like Crisis Hits Jaipur: Over 1,000 Fall Ill After Sewage Mixes with Drinking Water

More than 1,000 residents in Sushilpura in Jaipur have fallen ill after consuming contaminated tap water over the past week. Local reports indicate that children and elderly people are among the worst affected. Common symptoms include stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and fever. Residents say foul-smelling and discoloured water has been flowing through taps for several days.

Road Work Triggered Pipeline Damage

According to a media report, the issue began about a month ago during road construction in the area. An existing cement road was dug up, and during the process, a sewer line was allegedly damaged. This led to wastewater flowing on the streets and eventually mixing with the drinking water pipeline. Locals claim the water pipeline in the area was laid around three years ago.

Protest Erupts, MLA Confronted

Public anger intensified after repeated complaints failed to bring a quick fix. Residents, including a group of women, protested against the administration and confronted local MLA Gopal Sharma. In a video that has gone viral, they offered him a glass of the same contaminated water. The MLA reportedly smelled the water but refused to drink it, triggering further outrage at the spot.

Indore Crisis Sets Context

The situation in Jaipur comes months after a similar incident in Indore in January 2026. In the Bhagirathpura area, sewage contamination in drinking water led to more than 2,000 people falling ill. Several deaths were also reported. The cause was linked to leakage and mixing of sewer and water pipelines.

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Water contamination cases have been reported in multiple cities this year. In Lucknow, pipeline leaks during construction work led to muddy water supply complaints. Studies have revealed that major parts of Hyderabad receive severe contaminated water. Residential areas in Gurugram flagged sewage mixing issues tied to ageing pipelines.

Administration Response

MLA Gopal Sharma said that the contamination was caused by sewer and water pipelines merging during road work. Residents, however, maintain that complaints were raised earlier and action was delayed. Repair work is reportedly underway as authorities attempt to restore clean water supply in the affected area.