Indore Water Contamination Row: MP CM Yadav Orders Show-Cause Notice for IMC Commissioner Amid Backlash
CM Yadav instructed to serve show-cause notices to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner & Additional Commissioner and ordered the transfer of the Additional Commissioner. He also directed the withdrawal of the charge of the water distribution works from the In-charge Superintending Engineer
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reviewed the steps being taken by the state government officials regarding the contaminated drinking water incident in Indore and issued necessary directions.
CM Yadav instructed to serve show-cause notices to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Additional Commissioner. Additionally, he directed to transfer of the Additional Commissioner from Indore with immediate effect, and to withdraw the charge of the water distribution works from the In-charge Superintending Engineer.
"This morning, I reviewed the actions being taken by the state government in the Indore contaminated drinking water case with the Chief Secretary and other officials and issued necessary directives. We also discussed the report submitted by the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Administration and Development)," CM said in a post on X.
He further added, "I instructed that show-cause notices be issued to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Additional Commissioner in this regard. The Additional Commissioner be immediately transferred from Indore, and the in-charge Superintending Engineer be relieved of his duties in the water distribution department. I also directed that the necessary vacant posts in the Indore Municipal Corporation be filled immediately."
The Chief Minister also emphasised that following the Indore contaminated drinking water incident, corrective measures were being taken for other parts of the state as well, stressing instructions were given to the concerned officials for the purpose.
"In connection with the tragic incident caused by the contaminated drinking water in Indore and after taking strict action against the responsible officials, we are now taking corrective measures for other parts of the state as well. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to prepare a time-bound action plan for the same," the CM said in the post.
He added, "In this regard, a virtual meeting has been convened this evening with the mayors, chairpersons and commissioners of all 16 municipal corporations, along with district collectors, officials from the Health Department, Urban Development Department, Public Health Engineering Department and other concerned headquarters-level officers. The meeting will review the situation across the state and necessary directions will be issued."
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 2 January 2026 at 17:47 IST