Indus Water Treaty Will Remain In Abeyance Until Pak Irrevocably Renounces Support To Terrorism: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday made it clear that the Indus Water Treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably renounces its support for cross-border terrorism.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal’s remarks on the Indus Water Treaty came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, declared that water and blood cannot flow together, condemning Pakistan for its continued support and harbouring of terrorism on its soil.

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “The Indus Water Treaty was concluded in the spirit of goodwill and friendship, as specified in the preamble of the treaty. However, Pakistan has disregarded these principles through decades of promoting cross-border terrorism.”

Expanding on his response, Jaiswal added, “India will keep the Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably renounces its support for cross-border terrorism. Additionally, climate change, demographic shifts, and technological advancements have created new realities on the ground.”

Speaking on the Indus Water Treaty during his address to the nation on Monday, PM Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s firm stance on cross-border terrorism, stating, “Terror and talks, terror and trade, terror and water cannot coexist.”

He further addressed concerns over India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as part of a diplomatic retaliation in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising, “Water and blood cannot flow together.”

India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, a landmark water-sharing agreement brokered by the World Bank and signed with Pakistan in 1960. This marks the first time since the treaty’s inception that India has officially paused its implementation, a significant shift in its diplomatic approach.