Influencer Accuses MakeMyTrip of Negligence in Family Safety Scare During Rajasthan Trip

New Delhi: In a social media post that has sparked widespread outrage, Naya Khullar, a tarot card reader and social media influencer, accused MakeMyTrip (MMT) of negligence, alleging that the company’s mismanagement jeopardized her family’s safety during their visit to the Khatushyam Ji Temple in Rajasthan .

Driver Delays and Aggressive Behavior

Khullar shared a video on Instagram detailing her experience, where she accused the driver arranged by MMT of being late, which forced her family to make alternative transportation arrangements.

She claimed that upon booking another cab to return to Delhi, the original driver allegedly became aggressive and demanded payment despite not providing the service.

In the video, she expressed concerns about the driver threatening to follow her family back to Delhi.

"MMT failed to ensure our safety! We are at Khatushyam Baba, and this is what happens when you book through MakeMyTrip! I’m in fear for the safety of my family and my life," Khullar said. She further added that the driver misbehaved with her family, including women, and created a highly uncomfortable and unsafe situation during their trip.

Khullar criticized MMT’s lack of immediate customer support, which she said made the situation worse. She expressed that despite repeated calls, MMT’s customer care failed to provide any timely assistance during a critical moment. “I’m stuck at Khatushyam Baba, and he is not letting go. We had a discussion, and he misbehaved. I’ve women and family travelling with me,” she added.

MakeMyTrip's Response

After the video went viral, a representative from MakeMyTrip reached out to Khullar, expressing regret over the incident. They assured her that steps were being taken to address the situation. “We understand your agony, and we regret the inconvenience caused. We request you to provide the detail related to your concern in DM along with your contact details and booking ID so that we can investigate the issue at the earliest,” the representative stated.

Khullar later updated her followers that her family had safely returned home. However, she alleged that the customer care team had been unresponsive throughout the ordeal, with long waiting times and inadequate resolutions when it mattered most.