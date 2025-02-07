Infosys Laysoff 300 Employees From Mysuru Campus, Reports Say 'Bouncers & Security Used'

New Delhi: Infosys has sacked hundreds of freshers from Mysuru campus after they failed to clear internal assessments. PTI reports that around 300 employees have been terminated, however, unconfirmed reports say that 400-700 freshers have been fired. Infosys has meanwhile clarified that they have terminated 300 trainees. The internal evaluation test was conducted in three attempts.

People related to this development have claimed that bouncers and security guards intervened during the laying off process.

Meanwhile, IT employee union NITES said the number of freshers affected by the move was much higher, and threatened to lodge an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking urgent intervention and strict action against the company.

In response to an email query, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said, “At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments.”

All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, the company said, asserting that this clause "is also mentioned in their contract".

"This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," Infosys said.

Sources privy to the development said the number of affected freshers is just above 300.

What NITES claims on Infosys layoffs

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), meanwhile, claimed that numbers were much higher and that the affected freshers had been onboarded just a few months ago in October 2024.

"These employees had already endured a two-year-long wait after receiving their offer letters, and their onboarding was only made possible after continuous efforts by NITES and the affected candidates," it said.

Employees asked to sign mutual separation letters

NITES alleged that the employees were summoned to meeting rooms at its Mysuru campus, and asked to sign "mutual separation" letters -- a claim that could not be independently verified.

"Given the gravity of the situation, NITES is filing an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, demanding immediate intervention, strict action against Infosys," NITES said.