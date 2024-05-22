Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 16:06 IST
Video: Ink Thrown at Father of the Porsche Crash Accused
Ink thrown at father of the Porsche crash accused outside Pune court.
- India
- 1 min read
Pune: As the demand for justice intensifies following the tragic Porsche crash in Pune, emotions boiled over outside the city's court premises on Wednesday . Angered by the incident, protesters gathered in front of the court where proceedings related to Porsche crash case were underway. Tensions reached a tipping point when ink was thrown at the father of the accused, Vishal Agarwal, a prominent builder in Pune.
Pune police have apprehended five individuals, including Vishal Agarwal, the father of a 17-year-old boy accused of driving a speeding Porsche while allegedly intoxicated, resulting in a fatal collision with a motorcycle that claimed the lives of two young software engineers. The other four arrested individuals are proprietors and executives of two pubs, BLAK (located in Marriott Suites) and Cosie, where the minor purportedly consumed alcohol.
Watch | Ink thrown at father of the Porsche crash accused
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> | Pune car accident case | People throw ink at the police van in which the father of the minor accused was brought to court. <a href="https://t.co/spGvwhCi1Y">pic.twitter.com/spGvwhCi1Y</a></p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1793216643159720199?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 22, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published May 22nd, 2024 at 15:37 IST