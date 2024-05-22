Video: Ink Thrown at Father of the Porsche Crash Accused

Advertisement

Pune: As the demand for justice intensifies following the tragic Porsche crash in Pune, emotions boiled over outside the city's court premises on Wednesday . Angered by the incident, protesters gathered in front of the court where proceedings related to Porsche crash case were underway. Tensions reached a tipping point when ink was thrown at the father of the accused, Vishal Agarwal, a prominent builder in Pune.

Pune police have apprehended five individuals, including Vishal Agarwal, the father of a 17-year-old boy accused of driving a speeding Porsche while allegedly intoxicated, resulting in a fatal collision with a motorcycle that claimed the lives of two young software engineers. The other four arrested individuals are proprietors and executives of two pubs, BLAK (located in Marriott Suites) and Cosie, where the minor purportedly consumed alcohol.

Advertisement

Watch | Ink thrown at father of the Porsche crash accused

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> | Pune car accident case | People throw ink at the police van in which the father of the minor accused was brought to court. <a href="https://t.co/spGvwhCi1Y">pic.twitter.com/spGvwhCi1Y</a></p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1793216643159720199?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 22, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Advertisement

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…