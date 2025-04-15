'Inko Mat Aane Do': Robert Vadra Orders Bodyguards to Block Reporters After ED's 6-Hour Grilling

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi , was questioned for six hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ongoing Gurugram land deal case. However, the most notable moments came after the session ended, when Vadra was seen attempting to block reporters from speaking with him.

As he exited the ED office, Vadra was caught on camera instructing his bodyguard with a sharp "Inko mat aane do," which translates to "Don’t let them come near." This comment, aimed at preventing Republic reporters from approaching him, drew attention to Vadra’s growing reluctance to engage with the media.

Earlier in the day, the businessman was visibly agitated when questioned about skipping the ED's previous summons. When asked about evading the summons, Vadra snapped at a reporter, stating, “I didn’t evade. We told them we need just a few more days. They asked us to get documents; we were organizing them. I’m always ready to be here.”

The tense exchange escalated as Vadra, clearly frustrated, raised his voice at Republic’s female reporter and replied, “It’s not easy to organise 23,000 documents. Nobody is evading anything. I’m here today. Let’s look at it now. I am waiting for a conclusion.”

In an apparent bid to avoid further questioning, Vadra dismissed the reporter with a curt "Chalo ho gaya," before walking away. His refusal to answer direct questions and his outbursts only added fuel to the already intense scrutiny surrounding him. Vadra's demeanor and efforts to avoid media attention underscore the growing tension surrounding his involvement in the high-profile case.

'No One is Above the Law': BJP Slams Robert Vadra Over ED Interrogation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia lambasted businessman Robert Vadra, dubbing him a ‘land mafia’ and asserting that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) questioning sends a clear message that no one, regardless of their status, is above the law.

Bhatia linked Vadra’s interrogation to the Shikohpur land scam in Haryana, which allegedly occurred during the Congress's tenure in power. He accused Vadra of misusing the Chief Minister’s powers to secure a license for a company he controlled, which ultimately led to the land scam.

“The so-called ‘land mafia’ Robert Vadra was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over this scam, highlighting the corruption under the Congress government,” Bhatia said.