Advertisement

New Delhi: An inquiry team has been formed to investigate the alleged molestation case against West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, said the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Central Division, Indira Mukherjee.

"An inquiry team has been constituted. We will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days. Have requested for CCTV footage, if available," she said, ANI reported.

Advertisement

This comes after the Bengal Governor in an exclusive conversation with Republic said that a top leader of a political party hinting at the Trinamool Congres, manipulated the complainant.

"The complainant was manipulated by a political party. A prominent leader of the same party told me that although he is not favour of maligning my image, some leaders from his party are against me." He added that he scolded the lady but didn't molest her.

Advertisement

Commenting on his relations with Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bose said the duo's relationship was based on mutual respect, however, he added that lifting so, she doesn't deserve his respect.

He added if needed, he would ban Mamata and the Bengal police from Raj Bhavan if needed.

Advertisement

Claiming these allegations to be 'engineered narratives,' Bose asserted that he would not succumb to these allegations of harassment levelled against him by a temporary female worker at Raj Bhavan.

"Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God Bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal."

Advertisement