INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri Commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned two state-of-the-art stealth frigates—INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri—into active service with the Indian Navy at Vishakhapatnam on Tuesday.

These multi-mission warships are part of the Navy’s advanced Project 17A, a follow-on to the Shivalik-class frigates, and represent a giant leap in indigenous warship design and naval capability.

Notably, this is the first-ever simultaneous commissioning of two frontline surface combatants constructed at different shipyards. INS Udaygiri built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, while INS Himgiri constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.

With enhanced stealth capabilities, radar, and infrared signatures, these warships are equipped with advanced weapon systems, including BrahMos supersonic missiles and Barak-8 air defence systems.

INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri equipped with integrated platform management systems for superior operational control. It is also capable of supporting naval helicopters like MH-60 Romeo and ALH Dhruv Mk-III.

With a displacement of approximately 6,700 tonnes, these frigates are designed for blue-water operations and are capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions—from anti-air and anti-submarine warfare to surface combat and surveillance.

The commissioning ceremony of these frigates give India a push in defence manufacturing. Both ships boast over 75% indigenous content, involving more than 200 MSMEs.