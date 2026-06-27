INS Ikshak Arrives in Seychelles, Bolstering Maritime Ties During National Day Celebrations Amid PM Modi's Visit

Port Victoria, Seychelles: The Indian Navy’s indigenously built Survey Vessel Large (SVL), INS Ikshak, made a significant port call at Port Victoria on 26 June 2026 as part of its ongoing operational deployment in the South-West Indian Ocean Region. The visit is timed to coincide with Seychelles’ 50th National Day celebrations, highlighting the deep-rooted maritime partnership and longstanding friendship between India and Seychelles.

INS Ikshak’s arrival underscores India’s continued commitment to regional maritime security, stability, and cooperation in the Indian Ocean. As an indigenously designed and constructed vessel, the ship represents India’s growing self-reliance in naval capabilities and its readiness to support friendly nations through collaborative operations.

During its stay in Seychelles, the vessel’s crew will actively participate in the National Day festivities. The ship will also conduct a series of professional engagements with the Seychelles Defence Forces, focusing on enhancing maritime cooperation, interoperability, and shared best practices in maritime domain awareness and operations.

In addition to military-to-military interactions, INS Ikshak will undertake several community outreach programmes aimed at strengthening people-to-people connections. These initiatives include organising medical camps and distributing essential supplies to local communities, reflecting the warm and collaborative spirit that defines the India-Seychelles relationship.

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This deployment and port call are part of the Indian Navy’s broader efforts to foster goodwill, promote maritime safety and security, and build capacity with partner nations across the Indian Ocean Region. The visit of INS Ikshak is expected to further consolidate the strong bilateral defence and diplomatic bonds between the two countries.

