INS Surat, Nilgiri, Vaghsheer: PM Modi to Dedicate Three Naval Combatants To Nation

New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commission three advanced naval combatants—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In addition, the prime minister will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, a grand ISKCON project, in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, as part of his visit to Maharashtra , the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Monday.

Everything You Need To Know About the 3 Frontline Naval Combatants

INS Surat: The fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, INS Surat is one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated destroyers.

Boasting 75% indigenous content, it features state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri: The first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, INS Nilgiri is designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau.

It incorporates advanced stealth, survivability, and seakeeping features, representing the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer: The sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, INS Vaghsheer showcases India’s expertise in submarine construction, built in collaboration with France's Naval Group.