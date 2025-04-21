Inside JD Vance’s ₹16 Lakh Presidential Stay at Jaipur’s Iconic Rambagh Palace

New Delhi: In a visit that blends diplomacy with regal indulgence, U.S. Vice President JD Vance will arrive in Jaipur for a night steeped in history, luxury, and grandeur. Touching down in Rajasthan’s capital at 9 p.m., the Vance family will check into the iconic Rambagh Palace—a Taj heritage property that once served as the residence of the Maharaja of Jaipur.

But this isn’t just any palace stay. The family is reportedly being hosted in the Grand Presidential Suite, Rambagh’s crown jewel. Spanning a sprawling 1,798 square feet, the suite comes with a price tag of ₹16 lakh per night. In honour of the high-profile guests, the suite has been specially decked out with fresh flowers and family portraits of the Vice President, adding a personal, luxurious touch to the already opulent space.

As part of the elite hospitality, a dedicated team of medical professionals will remain on standby 24/7 throughout the stay.

No royal experience is complete without a culinary affair, and Rambagh Palace delivers just that at Suvarna Mahal, the palace’s former ballroom turned fine-dining restaurant. Here, Executive Chef Raghu Deora curates a menu that celebrates the royal kitchens of Rajasthan, Awadh, Punjab, and Hyderabad. Dishes like Laal Maas and Dum Pukht Biryani are slow-cooked to perfection, served in a setting adorned with crystal chandeliers, gold-plated walls, and live classical music.

Rambagh Palace isn't just a hotel—it’s a living museum of India's regal past. And for JD Vance, it’s a night that redefines the very meaning of presidential luxury.

US Vice President JD Vance Arrives in India for Four-Day Visit Focused on Trade Talks

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on Monday for a four-day official visit, aimed at advancing bilateral discussions on a potential trade agreement between the two nations. The high-level talks will focus on resolving key issues such as tariffs and market access.

Accompanying the Vice President are his Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri, their three children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—and a delegation of senior US officials.

During their stay in Delhi, the Vance family is lodged at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel. Their itinerary also includes cultural and diplomatic visits to Agra in Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur in Rajasthan.