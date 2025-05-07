Inside Operation Sindoor: India's Non-Escalatory Approach to Counter-Terrorism

Operation Sindoor exemplifies India's strategic counter-terrorism approach, combining decisive action with deliberate restraint. The operation targeted nine specific terrorist infrastructure locations in Pakistan and PoK while explicitly avoiding military installations. Defense officials described the action as "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature," designed to disrupt the planning and direction of terrorist attacks against India. The Press Information Bureau emphasized that "India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution." This calculated response fulfills India's commitment to accountability for the Pahalgam terror attack while minimizing risks of broader military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors.