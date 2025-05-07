Inside Operation Sindoor: India's Non-Escalatory Approach to Counter-Terrorism

Updated May 7th 2025, 03:11 IST
India Targets Terror Camps: The Indian Armed Forces on late Tuesday night launched a series of air strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.
Operation Sindoor exemplifies India's strategic counter-terrorism approach, combining decisive action with deliberate restraint. The operation targeted nine specific terrorist infrastructure locations in Pakistan and PoK while explicitly avoiding military installations. Defense officials described the action as "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature," designed to disrupt the planning and direction of terrorist attacks against India. The Press Information Bureau emphasized that "India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution." This calculated response fulfills India's commitment to accountability for the Pahalgam terror attack while minimizing risks of broader military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 7th 2025, 03:11 IST