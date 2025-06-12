Inside Visuals Of AI171: Moments Before Crash, It Was 'Happy Journey' Vibe Onboard Ill-Fated Air India Flight

Updated 12 June 2025 at 20:55 IST
Inside Visuals Of AI171: – Just moments before the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171, passengers onboard were in a joyful and relaxed mood, sharing their excitement for their journey ahead. The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was bound for London Gatwick when it crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing over 200 people.
Minutes after takeoff, the aircraft struggled to gain altitude, reaching only 825 feet before rapidly descending. The plane crashed into a doctor’s hostel near the airport perimeter, triggering massive rescue operations. Thick plumes of black smoke engulfed the crash site as emergency teams rushed to assist survivors.
One Survivor Found
Authorities confirmed that one passenger miraculously survived the crash. Identified as Seat 11A’s occupant, the survivor was pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital. Officials are still assessing the full extent of casualties.
Nationwide Mourning and Investigation
The tragedy has sent shockwaves across India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the incident “heartbreaking beyond words.” The government has launched a high-level investigation into the crash, focusing on possible technical failure.
Published 12 June 2025 at 20:25 IST