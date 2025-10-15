"Inspired our nation to dream big": PM Modi pays tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary | Image: Screengrab of PM Modi's X Post

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, saying that the former President and eminent scientist inspired the nation to dream big.

In a post on X, PM Modi, reflecting on APJ Abdul Kalam's life, said he is remembered as a “visionary who ignited young minds”

He expressed his commitment to build a "strong, self-reliant and compassionate nation as envisioned by Abdul Kalam.

"Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary. He is remembered as a visionary who ignited young minds and inspired our nation to dream big. His life reminds us that humility and hard work are vital for success. May we continue to build the India he envisioned...an India that is strong, self-reliant and compassionate," PM Modi said.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam (1931-2015), widely known as the "Missile Man of India," was an eminent scientist and the 11th President of India (2002-2007). Born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, into a humble family, Kalam rose through sheer hard work and determination.

Kalam made a significant contribution as Project Director to develop India's first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), which successfully injected the Rohini satellite into near-earth orbit in July 1980 and made India an exclusive member of the Space Club. He was responsible for the evolution of ISRO's launch vehicle programme, particularly the PSLV configuration.

He was responsible for the development and operationalisation of AGNI and PRITHVI Missiles and for building indigenous capability in critical technologies through the networking of multiple institutions.

Beyond his scientific contributions, Kalam was deeply passionate about inspiring the youth of India. He authored several influential books such as "Wings of Fire," "Ignited Minds," and "India 2020," all centered around dreaming big and building a stronger nation.