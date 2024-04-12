×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Instagram Introduces Nudity Protection Feature to Combat Sextortion. Check How Will it Work

The Nudity Protection feature will be activated by default for users under the age of 18 worldwide.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Instagram
Instagram Introduces Nudity Protection Feature to Combat Sextortion. Check How Will it Work | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a bid to combat sextortion and other forms of intimate image abuse, Instagram, the social media platform backed by Meta, has announced the testing of new features aimed at protecting users from harmful content. The company revealed on Thursday that it is rolling out a nudity protection feature in Instagram direct messages (DMs), utilizing on-device machine learning to automatically detect and address images containing nudity.

Instagram emphasized that the detection of nude images will occur on users' devices, ensuring privacy and security, with Meta only accessing images if they are reported by users. 

Advertisement

The move comes as a response to the growing concern over financial sextortion, where predators coerce victims into sending sexually explicit photos or videos and then extort money or threaten to publish the images online.

The Nudity Protection feature will be activated by default for users under the age of 18 worldwide, while adults will receive notifications encouraging them to enable the feature. 

Advertisement

Here’s how the Nudity protection feature will work 

Once activated, senders of images containing nudity will be reminded to exercise caution, with recipients given the option to unsend such images if they have second thoughts. 

Advertisement

Anyone who tries to forward a nude image they’ve received will see a message encouraging them to reconsider.

To further shield users from unwanted nudity, Instagram will blur images containing nudity in DMs and display them under a warning screen. Users will be encouraged not to feel pressured to respond and will be provided with options to block the sender and report the chat if necessary.

Advertisement

When sending or receiving these images, people will be directed to safety tips, developed with guidance from experts, about the potential risks involved. These tips include reminders that people may screenshot or forward images without your knowledge, that your relationship to the person may change in the future, and that you should review profiles carefully in case they’re not who they say they are. They also link to a range of resources, including Meta’s Safety Center, support helplines, StopNCII.org for those over 18, and Take It Down for those under 18, Instagram said. 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

6 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

9 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

13 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

14 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

15 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

15 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

16 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

18 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

19 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

20 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

22 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

22 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

23 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

26 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

29 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

30 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo