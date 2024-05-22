Advertisement

Sahibganj: In this digital age where everyone wants to be famous on Instagram, people go to any extent to make their content viral, however, it should be practised with caution.

In a distressing incident, an 18-year-old man in Jharkhand's Sahibanj died after he jumped into 100-feet-deep water to make an Instagram reel. His body was recovered hours later.

The teenage victim identified as Tausif along with his friends on Monday, May 20, was bathing in the lake when he jumped to make a reel for his account. His friends tried saving him but were unsuccessful.

Footage of this incident quickly went viral on social media, showing the young man jumping into the water while his friends dared to record the scene. The video showed that as soon as Tausif began swimming after jumping into the lake, he began to drown.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Kushwaha said that after jumping into the water several feet deep, the young man could not control himself and drowned, as per media reports.