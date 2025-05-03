Before Pahalgam, Intel Alerted Of Possible Targeting of Tourists In Srinagar: Officials

New Delhi: It's been 11 days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir when Pakistan -backed terrorists had killed 27 innocent Indian civilians who were visiting the valley for vacation. With more than 10 days already passed after the incident, the security agencies have launched multiple search operation to either nab them or eliminate the terrorists. The Modi government in a clear cut warning to perpetrators, their handlers and backers had said that India will identify, find and bring all those behind the barbaric Pahalgam attack to justice.

Amid all these developments, officials have said that there was intelligence input about a possible terror attack on tourists but the tip off was in Srinagar and its outskirts.

As per reports, intelligence agencies had alerted about a possible targeting of terrorists, especially those who were residing in hotels in and around the outskirts of Srinagar or in the foothills of Zabarwan range.

Following the intelligence input, security was ramped up in Srinagar and around Dachigam, Nishat, and adjacent areas.

Top security officers were camping in Srinagar and in those areas where the intel agencies had issued an alert including Gangangir and Sonamarg.

What happened in Pahalgam?

On April 22, 4-5 Pakistan-backed tourists barbarically killed 27 innocent Indian civilians, mostly tourists who were visiting Kashmir for vacation. The terrorists singled out and hand picked Hindus and shot them dead in front of their wife, children and parents. The attackers also asked the victims, survivors of the attack to go and tell Modi about how they (terrorists) targeted their family members.

PM Modi clear cut warning to terrorists, their backers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a clear cut warning to the terrorists, their handlers and backers of the Pahalgam attack that India will identify the perpetrators and teach them a lesson which they will never forget.

India has also taken a host of non-kinetic actions against Pakistan such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty, sending all Pakistani nationals back to Pakistan, scaling down diplomatic engagement and reducing the already scaled down diplomatic staff among many other measures.