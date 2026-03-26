Updated 26 March 2026 at 08:57 IST
Intel Warns Of Possible IED Attacks On Security Forces In J&K, Forces Placed On High Alert
"Forces have been advised to undertake any necessary travel or patrols only in bulletproof vehicles so that any tragedy can be averted," official said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert after Intelligence agencies flagged possible terror attack on the security forces using Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) in Jammu and Kashmir. The alert has been issued by Intel agencies of the Union Government and has been shared with the security forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials in the intelligence agencies have informed Republic World, on the condition of anonymity, that based on a specific intercept, it came into being that terror groups are planning a major strike on security forces using IEDs, an alert has been issued to concerned forces in Jammu and Kashmir. "All the forces operating on Ground in German Kashmir have been informed of the same and have also been advised to take necessary precautions," he added.
The alert also says that forces should minimise their movement, and no movement should be done in non-bulletproof vehicle as it could be potential target. "Forces have been advised to undertake any necessary travel or patrols only in bulletproof vehicles so that any tragedy can be averted," official said.
Another official privy to the development informed Republic that the input suggests a similar pattern that has been seen in the past where post attack the terrorist resort to indiscriminate firing to inflict maximum damage to the security forces.
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One official from the security forces has informed Republic World that one key precaution measure has been taken for next couple of days, but it cannot be discussed in the public domain for now. "We are responding to each and every input that comes to us and taken outmost seriousness. Some steps have been taken but cannot be discussed at this moment," he said.
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Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 08:57 IST