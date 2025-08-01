Intense Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J-K's Kulgam District

Kulgam: An intense encounter has erupted between terrorists and joint security forces in the Akhal forest area of Devsar in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The operation, launched on early Friday, follows intelligence-based inputs about the presence of terrorists in the region. A joint team of police, Army, and CRPF has cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation, which escalated into a gunfight after contact was established with the hiding terrorists.

The security forces have been vigilant, and the exchange of fire is ongoing. Further details regarding the ongoing encounter are awaited. In recent months, security forces have intensified their operations against terrorists, yielding big results.

Earlier, in a similar encounter in December 2024, five terrorists were killed in the Kulgam district's Behibagh area. The operation, carried out by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, resulted in the elimination of the terrorists who had been hiding in the area. Two Army personnel were wounded during the encounter and received medical attention.

The security forces have been taking action to root out terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Their efforts have led to several successful operations, including the one in May 2024, where three terrorists were killed in the Redwani area of Kulgam district after a 40-hour gunfight. The Indian Army's Chinar Corps has been actively involved in these operations.