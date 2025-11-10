Inter-State Terror Module Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind Busted in J&K; 2900 KG of IED-Making Material Found | Image: Republic

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have achieved a significant counter-terrorism success by dismantling a major inter-state and transnational terror module linked to the proscribed organizations Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

Key Operation Details

The operation was initiated following the discovery of multiple JeM posters on October 19, 2025, in Bunpora Nowgam, Srinagar, threatening police and security forces. This led to the registration of FIR No. 162/2025 under various sections of the UAPA Act, BNS, Explosive Substance Act, and Arms Act at Police Station Nowgam.

Unveiling the Terror Ecosystem

The investigation revealed a sophisticated white-collar terror ecosystem involving:

-Radicalized professionals and students.

Advertisement

-Contact with foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and other countries.

-Use of encrypted channels for coordination, indoctrination, fund movement, and logistics.

Advertisement

-Fundraising through professional and academic networks, often masked under the guise of social or charitable causes.

The module was actively involved in identifying, radicalizing, and recruiting individuals, alongside raising funds, arranging logistics, and procuring arms/ammunition and material for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Arrests and Multi-State Searches

Seven key accused, including an Imam and two doctors, have been arrested. Their identities are:

-Arif Nisar Dar @ Sahil (Nowgam, Srinagar)

-Yasir-ul-Ashraf (Nowgam, Srinagar)

-Maqsood Ahmad Dar @ Shahid (Nowgam, Srinagar)

-Molvi Irfan Ahmad (Imam of Masjid, Shopian)

-Zameer Ahmad Ahanger @ Mutlasha (Wakura Ganderbal)

-Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie @ Musaib (Koil, Pulwama)

-Dr. Adeel (Wanpora, Kulgam)

Coordinated searches were conducted by J&K Police across multiple locations in J&K including Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Shopian and in other states, specifically Faridabad (with Haryana Police) and Saharanpur (with UP Police).

Massive Cache Recovery

The ongoing investigation has yielded a massive cache of weapons and materials, including:

Pistols: One Chinese Star Pistol and one Beretta Pistol (both with ammunition).

Rifles: One AK 56 Rifle and one AK Krinkov Rifle (both with ammunition).

IED Material: 2900 KG of IED-making material, including explosives, chemicals, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote controls, timers, and metal sheets.

Financial investigation is currently underway to trace and address all linkages related to the flow of funds.