International Diplomatic Flurry As Operation Sindoor Raises Regional Tensions

Srinagar: Operation Sindoor has triggered immediate diplomatic activity, with NSA Ajit Doval speaking directly with US counterparts shortly after the strikes. The US State Department acknowledged awareness of the situation but offered "no assessment at this time," stating they are "closely monitoring developments." Former US President Donald Trump expressed hope that fighting "ends very quickly," reflecting international concern about potential escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Pakistan's ISPR has already characterized the Indian action as a "cowardly attack," claiming missile strikes hit Kotli, Bahwalpur, and Muzaffarabad. The diplomatic maneuvering highlights the operation's broader geopolitical implications as nations position themselves regarding this significant regional development.