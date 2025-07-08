Spot The International Space Station Soaring Above India: Here's When And How

New Delhi: As the International Space Station (ISS) orbits the Earth, it presents a breathtaking spectacle for those fortunate enough to witness it. For Indians, there's a special treat in store as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently aboard the ISS, will be visible flying over the country in the next few days. The heartfelt opportunity is not to be missed in India, as the ISS streaks across the sky, shining brightly like a star.

The ISS is an extraordinary feat of human collaboration, with multiple countries coming together to build and operate this orbiting laboratory. Over the years, it has hosted astronauts from 23 countries and supported a vast array of scientific experiments. The station's path can be tracked using NASA's 'Spot the Station' app or the ISS Detector app, which provides detailed information on viewing times and locations.

How To Spot The ISS

The ISS is visible from Earth due to the reflection of sunlight off its surface. However, it's not bright enough to be seen during the day, making twilight hours the best time for spotting. During these periods, the station appears as a fast-moving object, crossing the sky in just a few minutes. To maximise your chances of seeing the ISS, it's essential to find a location with a clear view of the horizon and to be prepared to look up quickly.

Spotting the ISS is more than just a fun activity, it also reminds us of the incredible achievements of human ingenuity and cooperation.

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Message From Space

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, speaking about his mission, has made heartfelt pleas from space for Indians to join in on his mission. He may well be sitting in the cupola, looking down compassionately over his motherland, as the ISS flies over India repeatedly in the next few days.

The ISS, with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla onboard, will be flying over India repeatedly in the next few days. You can spot the ISS streaking across the sky, visible for up to several minutes, and figuratively wave at Shukla as he orbits the Earth.

Connect With The Cosmos

For those who miss the initial sighting, there will be another opportunity to spot the ISS between July 24 and August 1. With the help of NASA's Spot the Station app or the ISS Detector app, you can track the station's path and witness the majesty of human ingenuity in action.

The ISS is not just a spacecraft, but a symbol of international cooperation. Built and operated by the US, Russia, Canada, Japan, and the European Space Agency (ESA), the station has hosted astronauts from 23 countries and supported over 4400 scientific experiments from researchers in 109 nations. It's a floating laboratory that costs over $150 billion to make and is a testbed for future missions to the Moon and Mars and a platform for Earth science and technology development.

Here's Detailed Sighting Information:

The NASA ‘Spot the Station’ app and ‘ISS Detector’ app provide you with essential details to plan your ISS spotting experience. Here's what you can expect:

Time: Get the exact time the ISS will be visible in your local time zone, so you can plan ahead.

Duration: Know how long the ISS will be visible before it disappears below the horizon.

Maximum Height: Find out the elevation angle of the ISS from the horizon, with 0° being the horizon and 90° being directly overhead.

Compass Directions: Get the precise compass directions for where the ISS will appear and disappear from your field of view.

Discover the Power of ISS Tracking Apps

Take your ISS spotting experience to the next level with the ‘Spot the Station’ app and ‘ISS Detector’ app, available for free on both iOS and Android devices. These apps offer a range of features that make it easy to track and spot the ISS.

With the option to activate push notifications, the stargazers can receive push notifications for upcoming viewing opportunities tailored to their exact location, ensuring they never miss a chance to spot the ISS.

When using these apps, you can utilise the app's AR feature, which uses your phone's camera and compass to provide a virtual overlay that helps you locate the ISS in the sky.

In addition, you can view a real-time map showing the ISS's current position as it orbits the Earth, allowing you to stay up-to-date on its location.

App Designed For Global Accessibility

The app is designed to be user-friendly and accessible worldwide, with features that include:

Multi-Language Support: The app supports multiple languages, making it accessible to a global audience.

Customizable Notifications: Users can customise notification settings to receive alerts that match their preferences and location.

With the Spot the Station app and ISS Detector app, you'll be able to track the ISS with ease and enjoy a more immersive experience. Download the app today and start spotting the ISS!

Optimise Your ISS Viewing Experience

To increase your chances of spotting the International Space Station, follow these simple tips:

Timing is Everything: Utilise the Spot the Station app or ISS Detector app to find sightings during twilight hours when the ISS is most visible. Clear Your View: Find an open area with an unobstructed view of the sky, away from tall buildings and trees that might block your line of sight. Be Ready to Look Up: The ISS moves at incredible speeds, faster than any plane. Be prepared to gaze up at the sky quickly and catch a glimpse of the station as it passes overhead. Augmented Reality Assistance: Leverage the power of augmented reality (AR) mode on your phone to help guide you to the ISS's location in the sky. No Special Equipment Needed: The ISS is visible to the naked eye, so no telescope is required. When conditions are right, it's one of the brightest objects in the night sky.

When To Spot The ISS

The ISS will be visible in Indian skies on the following dates and times:

July 7: 8.48 pm - 8.55 pm

July 8: 4.59 am - 5.05 am, 7.59 pm - 8.06 pm, 9.38 pm - 9.41 pm

July 9: 4.10 am - 4.16 am, 8.48 pm - 8.53 pm

July 10: 3.22 am - 3.27 am, 4.58 am - 5.04 am, 7.59 pm - 8.05 pm

July 11: 2.34 am - 2.36 am, 4.09 am - 4.15 am

July 12: 7.59 pm - 8.03 pm