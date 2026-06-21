Updated 21 June 2026 at 06:50 IST International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Arrives At Kolkata's Red Road, To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations More than 210 Indian missions overseas will host International Day of Yoga events at almost 2,500 sites globally on June 21, with PM Narendra Modi spearheading the national celebration from Red Road in Kolkata. The 12th edition of Yoga Day, focusing on ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, will feature synchronized sessions throughout India and in other countries.