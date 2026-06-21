International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Arrives At Kolkata's Red Road, To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations
More than 210 Indian missions overseas will host International Day of Yoga events at almost 2,500 sites globally on June 21, with PM Narendra Modi spearheading the national celebration from Red Road in Kolkata. The 12th edition of Yoga Day, focusing on ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, will feature synchronized sessions throughout India and in other countries.
- India News
- 3 min read
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: International Day of Yoga 2026 is celebrated globally, themed “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting yoga’s benefits for physical fitness and mental well-being.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the celebrations in Kolkata's Red Road with thousands participating in a Common Yoga Protocol session.
Over 210 Indian Missions organize events at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide. Additionally, special programs at India's heritage and cultural sites unite people of all ages in celebrating wellness and holistic health.
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EAM Dr S Jaishankar Performs Yoga At Nehru Park, Delhi
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: EAM Dr S Jaishankar performs Yoga at Nehru Park on the 12th annual International Day of Yoga. Ambassador of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener, also participates in the event.
PM Modi Arrives At Kolkata's Red Road, To kickstart Yoga Day Celebrations
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the stage at the 12th annual International Day of Yoga organised at the Red Road in Kolkata.
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US State of Delaware Proclaims June 21 As International Day of Yoga, Recognising Its Role in Health, Well-being
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Delaware Governor Matthew Meyer proclaimed June 21, 2026, as International Day of Yoga, recognizing yoga's benefits. The Indian Consulate welcomed this acknowledgment, highlighting the Indian American Community's role in celebrations.
Howrah Bridge Lights Up For International Yoga Day Celebrations In Kolkata
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: The Howrah Bridge in Kolkata showcased a stunning light and sound show, celebrating the upcoming International Day of Yoga, emphasizing yoga's significance with festive decorations ahead of the event.
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Gujarat CM Patel To Lead Celebrations of 12th International Yoga Day Event in Mansa
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: The 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Gujarat will be led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Sheth L.H. Science College, with over 4,000 participants. Prime Minister Modi will join from Kolkata, promoting the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."
'Grateful to PM Modi for Taking Yoga International': Russian Embassy Hosts Yoga Session
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: The Russian Embassy in New Delhi organized a Yoga session before International Yoga Day, highlighting its popularity in Russia. Yulia Aryaeva emphasized that Yoga, as India's gift to the world, has gained a substantial following in many Russian cities.
PM Modi To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations From Kolkata's Red Road
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi will lead the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata, with the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing." Participating in a mass session, he'll also address the crowd as celebrations occur at 2,500 locations globally, showcasing yoga's popularity.
Nepal: Indian Embassy Hosts Yoga Day Event in Lumbini
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: The Indian Embassy in Nepal conducted a Yoga Day event in Lumbini, attended by officials and yoga enthusiasts, highlighting Lumbini's significance and promoting the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.”
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