'Introspect...': Maharashtra BJP President Chavan Hits Out At Ajit Pawar Over 'Corruption' Allegations

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan on Saturday (January 3, 2025) asked him to “introspect”. The sharp comment comes in after Pawar alleged corruption and debt in the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, which had been ruled by the BJP.

Adding further, Chavan said it would create serious difficulties for Ajit Pawar if the Bharatiya Janata Party starts making allegations against him and thereby advised the NCP chief to "introspect" before levelling allegations.

It must be noted that the NCP, headed by Pawar, is an ally of the BJP in the ruling Mahayuti dispensation.

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation

Chavan countered Pawar’s assertions that the civic body has been plagued by corruption and rising liabilities for the last nine years. It is worth noting that the BJP held power over the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation from 2017 until 2022, after which the administration was handed over to a state-designated official.

The civic body is going to the polls on January 15, along with 28 other municipal corporations.

While addressing the press conference, Chavan attacked Pawar stating, “Ajit Pawar made this statement in the backdrop of the upcoming elections. Ajit Pawar should first introspect before making allegations. He needs to clarify which party he is speaking about. Is the statement meant for the party that is under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi?”, as per news reports.

Unopposed election of BJP candidates

Chavan explained that the uncontested victories of BJP nominees in Kalyan-Dombivli and various other regions were simply a result of no rival candidates coming forward to challenge them.

Adding further, he said that BJP and Shiv Sena (undivided) were contesting against each other in Kalyan-Dombivli for several years. However, no opposition party is left in the fray as the BJP and Shiv Sena (headed by deputy CM Eknath Shinde) have formed an alliance.

70,000 crore irrigation scam

The row erupted after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, defending fielding candidates who are allegedly involved in several serious crimes, said that he is sharing power with those who made allegations of a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam against him and asserted no one is a criminal until proven guilty.