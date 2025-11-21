Invest ₹21,000 And Earn ₹25 Lakh?: PIB Debunks Fake Videos of PM Modi, Sitharaman Giving Investment Advice

New Delhi: Several videos have surfaced showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra giving financial advice to the public. Government agency Press Information Bureau (PIB) has flagged these "fake" videos where the top government officials were seen promoting investment platforms.

Fake video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Image: PIB

In a post on X, the PIB asked, “Have you also come across videos on social media where the Prime Minister, Union Finance Minister, or the RBI Governor appears to give investment advice?” It added, “In these clips, famous personalities seem to be promoting ‘guaranteed profits’. Before you invest your money, understand the truth behind such promotional content through this video.”

According to the PIB, the videos claimed that by just investing ₹21,000, one can earn ₹25 Lakh. The PIB warned the public that these videos have been digitally altered using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Flagging a video of PM Narendra Modi, the PIB said that his lip movements are digitally matched with the new audio so that it looks natural. Reacting to a video of Nirmala Sitharaman purportedly talking about a “revolutionary project”, the PIB said her real voice is copied and then used to deliver a fake message.

Fake video of PM Modi flagged by PIB | Image: PIB

“This is done to mislead people into believing that well-known leaders are promoting investment schemes,” the PIB warned, adding, “Never trust any such videos promoting investment platforms.” It also warned people to not click on “dubious” links.

