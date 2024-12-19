Invested Rs 8 Lakh: YouTuber Nalini Unagar Announces Exit From Contest Creation, Deletes 250 Videos

New Delhi: YouTuber Nalini Unagar in a post on X announced her decision to quit content creation, revealing that her cooking channel, ‘Nalini’s Kitchen Recipe’, failed to generate any income after three years of investment and hard work.

The 32-year-old content creator shared the emotional and financial toll the venture took on her life.

“I failed in my YouTube career, so I’m selling all my kitchen accessories and studio equipment. If anyone is interested in buying, please let me know,” Nalini wrote.

Nalini further stated, “I have invested approximately Rs 8 lakhs in my YouTube channel for building a kitchen, buying studio equipment, and promotions. The return? Rs 0.”

In Nalini’s three-year journey she uploaded over 250 cooking videos. Despite her consistent efforts, her channel failed to gain the traction needed to yield any meaningful income from the platform.

Her posts have sparked widespread discussion about the harsh realities of online content creation. “I dedicated 3 years to YouTube, but the response wasn’t what I had hoped for, so I’ve finally decided to stop making videos and have deleted all my content from the platform,” she revealed, emphasizing the unpredictability of building a career on platforms like YouTube.

"The digital world is unpredictable," Nalini noted. “Your 'shop' can shut down before you even wake up the next day.”

The announcement has sparked a mix of sympathy and support, with many of Nalini’s followers expressing their understanding. One user shared, “I can imagine that’s very disheartening. Best wishes for whatever is next. It’s completely fine to move on if you can’t carry on anymore.”