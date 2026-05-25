iPhone 16 Snatched From Canadian Tourist Near India Gate, Case Lodged

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two bike-borne miscreants snatched an iPhone 16 from a Canadian national while he was taking a selfie near India Gate in the high-security Kartavya Path area of the national capital and fled the spot, police said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, had arrived in Delhi from Canada on May 20 and was staying at a hotel in Aerocity. On the night of May 22, at around 1:00 AM, he was taking a selfie in front of the Army Office on Shershah Suri Road near India Gate when two unidentified youths on a motorcycle approached him.

Police stated that both suspects had their faces covered. The pillion rider, reportedly wearing a pink shirt, allegedly snatched the iPhone 16 from the victim's hand before both accused fled towards Mathura Road.

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Kartavya Path Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry. The police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and have started scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to trace the culprits.

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Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was injured after an alleged accidental firing during a party in the Jain Nagar area under the Begampur Police Station jurisdiction in the Rohini district of Delhi, police said.

The victim, identified as Raja, sustained a gunshot wound in his abdomen after a bullet was reportedly fired from a pistol belonging to one of his friends during the gathering at a private residence.

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The official added that the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to the Delhi police on Sunday, the incident took place during a party being held at the residence, following which the companions present at the spot fled the scene.