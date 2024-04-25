FairPlay IPL Streaming Case: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia Summoned by Maha Cyber on April 29

Advertisement

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on celebrities, Maharashtra Cyber on Thursday issued summon to actor Tamannaah Bhatia for questioning in connection with the illegal streaming of IPL 2023 on Mahadev subsidiary app Fairplay.

Bhatia has been asked to appear before Maharashtra Cyber on April 29.

Advertisement

According to Viacom, streaming rights holder for the tournament, the streaming of IPL 2023 on Fairplay app caused loss of crores of rupees to the company.

Earlier, actor Sanjay Dutt was also summoned in the case on April 23 but he had not appeared before them. He had, instead, sought a date and time for recording his statement and said that he was not in india on the date.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news. More details to follow.