Rishi Sunak Backs RCB Ahead of IPL 2025 Final, Share 'Emotional Connection'

IPL 2025: As the IPL 2025 final approaches, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has showered his support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), citing his personal connection to Bengaluru through his wife, Akshata Murty.

Rishi Sunak’s Emotional Connection to RCB

During his visit to India, Sunak revealed that his in-laws gifted him an RCB jersey when he got married, solidifying his long-standing support for the team. He recalled attending RCB matches years ago and even cheering for them while serving as Prime Minister at Downing Street.

In an interview Rishi Sunak said, "I’m married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team," calling his deep connection to the franchise.

Sunak expressed admiration for RCB’s star batter, Virat Kohli, calling him an “absolute legend”. He proudly showcased a bat signed by Kohli, which was gifted to him by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his tenure at Downing Street.

Backing RCB’s English Players

Apart from Kohli, Sunak also placed his hopes on RCB’s English contingent, including Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, expecting them to play a crucial role in securing the team’s first-ever IPL title.

Praise for IPL’s Global Impact

Sunak lauded the Indian Premier League (IPL) for revolutionising cricket, stating that it has elevated the level of play among international cricketers and contributed to the sport’s global popularity. He also credited the IPL for helping cricket return to the Olympics after a century-long absence.