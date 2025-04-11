IPL Spectators, Enjoy! Delhi Metro Adds 76 Extra Trips & Extended Timings to Get You Home on Time

IPL 2025: Ahead of the IPL matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Metro announces extended last train timings. | Image: AI generated

IPL 2025: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla Ground) in New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has announced changes to its last train timings.

The matches, scheduled for 13th, 16th, 27th, and 29th April, and 11th May 2025, are expected to draw large crowds, and the metro has responded by extending its services to accommodate the surge in passengers.

According to a press release issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the metro will operate 76 additional train trips across all lines, including the Airport Express Line, to ensure smooth travel for spectators after the matches.

The extension of the last train timings by 1 to 2 hours is aimed at providing sufficient time for spectators to return home after the matches.

This will primarily benefit passengers traveling from stations near the stadium, including Delhi Gate and ITO on the Violet Line, which connects Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh.

On April 6, the Delhi Metro launched its new pod-style hotel named ‘The Metrostay’ at the *New Delhi Metro Station.

With prices starting at ₹400, ‘The Metrostay’ offers cozy bunk beds in dormitory-style rooms, digital lockers for secure storage, and a range of amenities, including a co-working space, game zone, and a mini-theater for entertainment.

According to Altamash, the store manager of Metrostay, the pod hotel currently offers 150 dormitory beds and has seen growing popularity among commuters.

"We're working on launching private rooms soon to cater to different needs," Altamash said.