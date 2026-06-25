IPS Mahesh Dixit, Credited For Stability Operations In J&K After Article 370 Abrogation, Appointed IB Director

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has appointed senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit as the new Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Following the appointment, IPS Dixit will be stepping in to lead India’s premier domestic intelligence agency at a time when internal security threats are shifting rapidly. A 1993-batch officer of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh cadre, his appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet following the completion of his predecessor’s tenure.

Mahesh Dixit’s elevation brings to the top post an officer who has spent much of his career on central deputation with the IB, moving through the ranks from Joint Director to Additional Director and later Special Director. The officials stated that his deep grounding in field intelligence and counter-terror operations will be critical as the agency confronts challenges ranging from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism to radicalisation and narco-terror networks.

The new IB chief is known particularly for his work in Jammu and Kashmir, where he served as head of the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Srinagar, overseeing operations across Jammu, Kashmir and Leh during the period after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in August 2019. The phase witnessed heightened counter-terror activity, infiltration attempts and efforts to maintain internal stability, as the officials credit him with playing a pivotal role in keeping the region steady.

Career Rooted In Intelligence And Field Operations

IPS Mahesh Dixit has built his reputation on strong ground-level intelligence networks and hands-on experience in sensitive assignments. Earlier, within the IB, he had handled portfolios including Left-Wing Extremism and cross-border infiltration, areas that demand close coordination with state agencies and security forces. His tenure also included extensive work tracking Islamist extremist networks across southern India, with a focus on Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, alongside his Kashmir-related responsibilities.

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Further, promoted as Additional Director in 2022, he was elevated to Special Director on an in-situ basis in September 2024, becoming one of the organisation’s senior-most officers before being named Director. Notably, the Centre is elevating a career intelligence officer who has managed some of India’s most delicate internal security assignments, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir during the post-Article 370 recalibration.

Focus Areas As IB Chief

As the IB Director, IPS Dixit will head the intelligence agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), with oversight of counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism, internal security and intelligence coordination nationwide. His extensive field experience in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to influence the agency’s approach to emerging threats, including Pakistan-backed terrorism, radicalisation and the growing challenge of narco-terror networks.

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