Rs 5 Crore Cash, 1.5 kg Gold, Mercedes, Audi: Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar’s Luxurious Life Exposed

IPS Officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar Sent To Judicial Custody Till 31st October After Arrest In Bribery Case | Image: Facebook

Chandigarh: IPS Officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8 lakh through a private middleman to "settle" a police case and protect a businessman's interests.

Advocate H.S. Dhanoa, representing DIG Ropar Range H.S. Bhullar, said, “DIG H.S. Bhullar has been remanded to judicial custody till 31st October.”

On being arrested for accepting a bribe, Harcharan Singh Bhullar said, "Totally wrong allegations have been levelled against me."

On being asked if he's being framed, he said, "Absolutely."

He will be produced in the District CBI Court after that.

While being taken to the CBI court, Bhullar expressed hope that he would get justice.

"The court will give justice," Bhullar told reporters.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case against Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, Ropar Range of Punjab Police, and another individual in a bribery case.

The FIR was filed by the CBI Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Chandigarh, under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The complaint, received on October 11, was lodged by Akash Batta, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, District Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab. Batta alleged that DIG Bhullar, through his aide Kirshanu, demanded illegal gratification to "settle" an FIR registered at Police Station Sirhind and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against his scrap business.

According to the CBI, the officer also demanded recurring monthly payments, colloquially referred to as "sewa-paani," and allegedly threatened to falsely implicate the complainant in criminal cases if he failed to comply.

During verification by Sub-Inspector Sachin Singh of CBI's ACB, a recorded WhatsApp call between the middleman and DIG Bhullar on October 11 at Sector 9-D Market, Chandigarh, captured Bhullar instructing his aide to collect Rs 8 lakh from the complainant. The number used in the conversation was verified to be registered in the name of DIG Bhullar.

The CBI verification confirmed the demand and agreement for illegal gratification. Following the inquiry, the agency concluded that the officer, in connivance with his associate, demanded and agreed to accept Rs 8 lakh from Batta for "settling" the pending FIR and allowing him to operate his business without police interference.

While searching the premises linked to the case, the CBI recovered substantial cash and other items, including Rs 5 crore, jewellery weighing about 1.5 kg, documents pertaining to immovable properties and assets in Punjab, keys of two luxury vehicles (Mercedes and Audi), 22 luxury watches, locker keys, 40 litres of imported liquor bottles, firearms (one double-barreled gun, one pistol, one revolver, one airgun), along with ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rs 21 lakh in cash was also recovered from the middleman.

Both accused have been arrested and will be produced before the designated court on October 17. Searches and further investigation are continuing.

The case has been entrusted to Inspector Sonal Mishra of the CBI, ACB, Chandigarh, for further investigation. A copy of the FIR has been forwarded to the Special Judge (CBI), Chandigarh, with a request that it not be uploaded on the CBI website until searches in connection with the case are completed.