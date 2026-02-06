Updated 6 February 2026 at 18:43 IST
'Iran Has Good Relation With India, We Respect India's Decision': Envoy Reacts After Chabahar Port Budget Slashed To Zero
Iranian Ambassador To India Mohammad Fathali, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, reacted to India cutting off allocation for the Chabahar Port in Union Budget 2026-2027. He stated that Iran has good relations with India and respect its decision to manage through US sanctions.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Iranian Ambassador To India Mohammad Fathali, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, reacted to India cutting off allocation for the Chabahar Port in the recently-announced Union Budget. He stated that Iran has good relations with India and respect its decision to manage through US sanctions.
“We have a good relation with India and believe that we will have a good relation with India in the future,” Fathali said.
The Union Budget of India for financial year 2026-2027 has not allotted anything for the Chabahar Port. This is in sharp contrast to Budget 2025-26, in which the grant to the strategic connectivity project located in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province along its southern coast was increased from Rs 100 crore to Rs 400 crore.
This comes after US President Donald Trump intensified sanctions and military pressure on Tehran.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 6 February 2026 at 18:42 IST