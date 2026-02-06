'Iran Has Good Relation With India, We Respect India's Decision': Envoy Reacts After Chabahar Port Budget Slashed To Zero | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Iranian Ambassador To India Mohammad Fathali, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, reacted to India cutting off allocation for the Chabahar Port in the recently-announced Union Budget. He stated that Iran has good relations with India and respect its decision to manage through US sanctions.

“We have a good relation with India and believe that we will have a good relation with India in the future,” Fathali said.

The Union Budget of India for financial year 2026-2027 has not allotted anything for the Chabahar Port. This is in sharp contrast to Budget 2025-26, in which the grant to the strategic connectivity project located in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province along its southern coast was increased from Rs 100 crore to Rs 400 crore.

This comes after US President Donald Trump intensified sanctions and military pressure on Tehran.